Kevin McCarthy Loses Speakership After Being Removed In Historic Vote

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, talks to reporters, outside his office at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on October 3, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:05 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The House of Representatives has voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, in a 216-210 vote, the House ousted McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the Speaker. Eight of those votes came from Republicans.

Those Republicans were Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.).

The motion to vacate was filed by Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). This is the first time a Speaker has been removed from his or her post. The last time a motion to vacate was filed was in 1910. It was unsuccessful.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts