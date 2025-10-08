Kentucky sues Roblox video game over ‘Charlie Kirk assassination simulators’ amid other child safety lawsuits

The Roblox booth is seen at the Gamescom video games trade fair at the Trade Fair Center in Cologne, western Germany, on August 21, 2025. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:54 PM – Wednesday, October 8, 2025

The state of Kentucky is suing Roblox, accusing the gaming platform of failing to protect children from predators and exposure to harmful content, including simulations of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The suit, filed on Monday by the office of Attorney General Russell Coleman, claimed that the platform lacks safety measures for underage users and creates a “playground” for pedophiles.

Roblox has 111 million daily active users as of August, which includes two-thirds of American children between the ages of nine and 12. The lawsuit alleges that child predators can create accounts posing as children to lure in victims due to relaxed age verification protocols.

Prosecutors detailed Charlie Kirk “assassination simulators” following the conservative activist’s death last month in Orem, Utah. Such simulations allowed “children as young as five years old to access animated bloody depictions of the September 10th shooting,” the lawsuit said.

This is only one of many incidents that have exposed children to graphic, violent, and sexual material on the Roblox platform, according to prosecutors.

“Roblox is designed to allow predators easy access to children and to use Roblox to groom and lure children from virtual contact to physical meetings, leading to harassment, kidnapping, trafficking, violence, and sexual assault of minors, all instances of which these children suffer as a direct result of Defendants’ actions and inactions,” the attorney general argued.

Coleman held a press conference on Tuesday, where Kentucky mother of three Courtney Norris said that she had mistakenly thought that Roblox was safe for her children.

“I came to realize, later than I would like to admit, that it actually is the ‘Wild West’ of the internet, targeted at children,” she said.

This most recent lawsuit follows several other suits against Roblox, all of which were filed in August.

Louisiana sued the company over failing to protect minors from sexual predators.

Additionally, a lawsuit was filed by an Iowa family that alleged that Roblox facilitated the grooming of their 13-year-old daughter, who was kidnapped, trafficked across multiple states, and sexually abused.

A mother from North Carolina sued the video game company for allegedly enabling a predator to sexually exploit her teenage daughter by offering Robux (the currency that gamers use to purchase and unlock items in the game) in exchange for sexually explicit images of herself.

“We have rigorous safety measures in place from advanced AI models to an expertly trained team of thousands moderating our platform 24/7 for inappropriate content,” the gaming company said in a statement. “No system is perfect, and our work on safety is never done. We are constantly innovating our safety systems, including adding 100 new safeguards, such as facial age estimation, this year alone.”

