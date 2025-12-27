Kentucky: Police seize 55 lbs of meth wrapped as Christmas gifts

Jeffersontown Police Department via X

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:17 PM – Saturday, December 27, 2025

Police in Kentucky seized over 55 pounds of methamphetamine after a man was caught smuggling them disguised as Christmas gifts.

On Monday, December 22nd, Jeffersontown Police worked with Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in arresting 23-year-old Jacob Talamantes of Nebraska, who was caught with more than 55 pounds of methamphetamine.

Images shared by the Jeffersontown Police Department on social media showed a car trunk full of suspected illicit drugs, which were stored in boxes and hastily wrapped with festive paper.

On Bluegrass Parkway, Talamantes was encountered by law enforcement during a narcotics investigation. Her arrived in a vehicle and attempted to walk away before he was detained.

A police K9 alerted detectives to the presence of narcotics while sniffing the exterior of the vehicle, which yielded a trunk full of suspected methamphetamine.

According to the police department, Talamantes told investigators that he was coming from Iowa with the intention of trafficking the drugs.

Talamantes was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, though the department said that “additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.”

“No amount of festive wrapping can disguise the harm these drugs inflict on families and communities. The coordinated efforts of partner agencies ensured these holiday-wrapped packages never reached the streets,” Jeffersontown Police Department Chief Richard Sanders said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!