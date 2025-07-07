Kentucky Democrat Gov. Beshear considers 2028 presidential run, says he can ‘bring people back together’

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:12 PM – Monday, July 7, 2025

Kentucky Democrat Governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday that he is considering a 2028 presidential run.

Beshear, a Democrat governor in a reliably Republican state, announced that he is considering throwing his name in the mix for the 2028 presidential race during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“My family’s been through a lot, but I do not want to leave a broken country to my kids or anyone else’s,” Beshear stated. Advertisement “I’m going to make sure we’re putting the country first, because my kids deserve to grow up in a country where they don’t have to turn on the news every morning, even when they’re on vacation, and say, ‘What the heck happened last night?’” he continued. “What I think is most important for 2028 is a candidate that can heal this country, that can bring people back together,” Beshear added. “When I sit down, I’m going to think about whether I’m that candidate or whether someone else is that candidate.”

Beshear’s Democrat supporters say that he has the ability to “win over large swaths of voters from different political backgrounds.”

Beshear has served as the governor of Kentucky since December 2019, and was able to win reelection in 2023 after garnering 53% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Beshear has continued to criticize President Donald Trump’s recently passed spending bill, arguing that it is ultimately going to result in Democrats “winning a lot of elections.”

“I think, especially in these rural states where Republican governors have not spoken up whatsoever to stop this devastating bill, we’re going to have strong candidates,” he said. “We’re going to win a lot of elections.”

“All these Republican governors that aren’t saying a thing, where their rural hospitals are going to close, where they’re going to see massive layoffs and people lose their coverage. That’s pretty sad,” Beshear stated, despite the GOP maintaining that the cuts are meant to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse in the healthcare system. “I know a lot of people on Medicaid — these are our parents with special needs children that could have never covered it otherwise. These are busy people all working two jobs already to support that child,” he added. “It’s going to devastate rural health care, all while adding trillions of dollars to our national debt. And it’s going to upend every state budget across the country.”

If he does end up running, Beshear will most likely have to contend with larger figures in the Democrat party, with some rumored candidates including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

