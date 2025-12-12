Kentucky: Dem lawmaker tells Gen. Assembly’s Interim Joint Cmte. she ‘doesn’t feel good about being White,’ suggests White kids should ‘feel bad’ too

(Background) FRANKFORT, KY – JANUARY 16: The Capitol Building is seen at night during a snowstorm on January 16, 2021 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images) / (L) Rep. Sarah Stock (D-Ky.) via the official Legislative Research Commission livestream

A Kentucky Democrat lawmaker faced massive backlash and mockery after proclaiming that she “doesn’t feel good about being White,” while pushing to keep diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the state’s public schools at a Tuesday meeting.

During a meeting with the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Joint Committee, Rep. Sarah Stalker (D-Ky.) made a number of sententious remarks that later went viral across social media platforms.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t feel good about being White every day, for a lot of reasons,” Stalker began. The Democrat lawmaker continued to patronize her colleagues, asserting that being White is a “point of privilege” that allows her to “move through the world in a way that so many of my other colleagues and friends and family members… don’t get the privilege to do.”

“And I’m just a female, just a woman, just a White woman. If I was a White man, I would be functioning from a point of even greater privilege,” she continued. Advertisement

She even implied that White children should “feel bad” as well, simply for being born with White skin, further arguing that removing DEI initiatives in school would represent a “missed opportunity” to teach them of their privilege.

“I think we’re missing an opportunity. When kids have a moment to reflect about how the color of their skin does and does not allow them to move through the world — running to them and trying to stifle that and trying to say you shouldn’t feel bad, so, we don’t ever want to expose you to something that is going to make you have to pause and have maybe some internal feelings — it’s a missed opportunity for some really good dialogue.” “What the efforts of DEI are trying to do within a school setting now is to pull in other students,” she continued. “Their stories are relative. Their culture, their history, those things are important to see reflective in the reading material. And if we don’t allow those things to come into our textbooks and to come into our conversations in the classroom in a constructive way, then we are simply just trying to whitewash things and I find that to be incredibly problematic.”

Stalker’s comments sparked intense backlash and widespread mockery on social media, with many users accusing her of promoting efforts to instill unfounded guilt in White children about their heritage and encouraging them to view their ancestry negatively.

“Sarah Stalker is everything that’s wrong with Western society. Brainwashed White liberal women are weaponized to destroy themselves and everything around them. It’s an epidemic that no one wants to confront,” one social media user wrote. “Sarah hates White people. Sarah wants you to hate White people. Sarah wants your kids to hate White people,” another user commented. “If you want to know why every White man under the age of 30 appears to be on the ‘Far-Right,’ imagine being subjected to this kind of domination for your entire life,” a third user added.

The nonprofit group Courage Is A Habit, which aims to create tools and strategies for parents to defend their children from political indoctrination, responded to the video, writing: “As vile as she is, the K-12 education system is primarily made up of woke White women like her; school counselors, teachers, school board members, principals, etc.”

“They are all trained to see America and White people through this lens. White children need to learn White people are bad. Everyone else, illegals included, are always good. This is the intended outcome of critical race theory in K-12. It is baked into your mental health initiatives, which governs the culture your children live in daily. Thanks to people like Rep Stalker, everyone is finally waking up to the dark plague that is the insufferable woke White woman,” the organization added.

Stalker’s video garnered millions of views, even catching the attention of Elon Musk, who wrote: “What an evil woman.”

Musk later issued a separate post in regard to the matter, proclaiming, “No more White guilt,” which garnered over 300,000 likes, 41,000 reposts, and 22 million views.

