Kash Patel: ‘Ten Most Wanted’ fugitive accused of killing son arrested in India

Photo via: FBI

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:15 PM – Wednesday, August 20, 2025

FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list fugitive Cindy Rodriguez Singh has been captured and arrested in India.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, Rodriguez Singh has been captured after she fled the United States to avoid prosecution on charges related to the murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

Patel stated that Rodriguez Singh will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.

Rodriguez Singh’s son faced numerous health and developmental issues, including a severe developmental disorder, social disorder, bone density problems, chronic lung disease, pulmonary edema, and estropia, according to officials.

The FBI director stated that in March of 2023, authorities in Everman, Texas, conducted a welfare search for Rodriguez Singh’s child after he had not been seen since October 2022.

Rodriguez Singh allegedly lied to authorities about the child’s whereabouts and then, two days later, boarded a flight to India. Patel said they believe she has not been back to the United States since.

Rodriguez Singh was charged with capital murder in October 2023 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, and in November, authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for the charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution, according to Patel.

“This is the 4th ‘10 Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested in the last 7 months. That’s a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration that is letting good cops do their jobs,” he said.

On October 3, 2024, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued for Rodriguez Singh and circulated to all member countries, including India. At that time, an extradition package for Rodriguez Singh was also submitted.

The FBI, working with Indian authorities and INTERPOL, arrested Rodriguez Singh in India. She has been transported to the United States, and the FBI will hand her over to authorities in Texas.

