Kash Patel Says FBI Leaving D.C. Headquarters, Transferring Over 1K Agents 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

7:56 AM – Friday, May 16, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has announced that the bureau will be leaving their D.C. headquarters and transfer 1,500 employees to multiple locations across the country.

On Friday, Patel told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo in an interview that the FBI is leaving its headquarters from the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

“This FBI is leaving the Hoover building because this building is unsafe for our workforce,” Patel said. “We want the American men and women to know if you’re going to come work at the premier law enforcement agency in the world, we’re going to give you a building that’s commensurate with that, and that’s not this place.” Advertisement

Patel also labeled the Hoover Building “unsafe for our workforce,” but did not specify any safety hazards.

“Look, the FBI is 38,000 when we are fully manned, which we are not. In the national capital region in the 50-mile radius around Washington, DC, there were 11,000 FBI employees. That’s like a third of the workforce. A third of the crime doesn’t happen here,” Patel said. “So we are taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out. Every state is getting a plus-up. And I think when we do things like that, we inspire folks in America to become intel analysts and agents and say we want to work at the FBI because we want to fight violent crime and we want to be sent out into the country to do it.”

He added that the transition will begin in the next “three, six, nine months.”

