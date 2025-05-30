Karoline Leavitt slams Jill Biden for concealing Joe’s mental decline, demands congressional testimony

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks (BERTRAND GUAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:27 AM – Friday, May 30, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued that Jill Biden should “speak up about what she saw” regarding former President Joe Biden’s mental decline on Thursday.

“Frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it, and what she knew,” Leavitt stated during a press conference.

“This was a clear cover-up and Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover up. There’s documentation, video evidence of her clearly shielding her husband away from the cameras,” she continued, implying that Jill Biden should testify before Congress. Advertisement

Leavitt’s comments come as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has requested interviews from four Biden aides before the committee, along with Biden’s White House physician Kevin O’Connor, to question their role in concealing Biden’s mental decline.

“They were just on The View last week, still saying everything is fine. She’s still lying to the American public, she still thinks the American people are so stupid they’re going to believe her lies and frankly it’s insulting and she needs to answer for it,” Leavitt added.

Jill Biden recently made an appearance on “The View” with host Whoopi Goldberg where they discussed Jake Tapper’s new book “Original Sin” which featured interviews with Biden aides who divulged their concerns over Biden’s mental decline.

“The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us. And they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day,” Jill Biden stated on the show.

“I was with Joe day and night. I saw him more than any other person. I woke up with him, I went to bed at night with him, so I saw him all throughout the day,” she continued. “And I did not create a cocoon around him. I mean, you saw him in the Oval Office, you saw him making speeches. He wasn’t hiding somewhere, I didn’t have him sequestered in some place. I mean that’s ridiculous!”

Meanwhile, former Jill Biden aide Michael LaRosa slammed Comer’s inquiry into Biden’s staffers.

“With regard to Chairman Comer…he spent two years trying to take on the family and came up with nothing. He went fishing in a dry lake,” LaRosa recently stated on Fox News.

Former Biden staffers who received a letter from Comer for an interview are: Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, senior advisor to the first lady Anthony Bernal, and deputy director of Oval Office operations Ashley Williams.

