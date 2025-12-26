Karoline Leavitt pregnant: Expecting a baby girl in May 2026

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (C) talks with reporters at the White House on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

11:49 AM – Friday, December 26, 2025

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that a second bundle of joy will be added to her growing family in the coming new year.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, released on Friday, Leavitt revealed that she and her husband Nick are expecting their first daughter in May 2026.

Nick Riccio is a New Hampshire-based real estate developer whom she married in January this year, shortly before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

In her announcement, the White House Press Secretary expressed that she is excited to watch her first born, Niko, become a big brother. The couple welcomed Niko in July 2024.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother,” Leavitt told Fox News Digital. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”

Leavitt also made sure to emphasize that she is “extremely grateful to President Trump and our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House.” “Nearly all of my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children, so we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever,” Leavitt said. “2026 is going to be an amazing year for the President and our country, and personally, I am beyond excited to become a girl mom,” she concluded.

While pregnant, Leavitt will remain in her current position as press secretary. She is reported to be the first woman ever to hold that title while expecting.

