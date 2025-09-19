Karoline Leavitt granted Secret Service detail in wake of Kirk’s assassination

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (C) walks toward members of the press outside the White House on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:55 AM – Friday, September 19, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been provided a Secret Service protective detail in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, according to multiple reports.

The decision to grant a Secret Service detail to a press secretary is generally uncommon, although not unprecedented.

In 2018, then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders received a Secret Service detail following an incident in Lexington, Virginia, in which a restaurant refused to serve her.

Advertisement

Leavitt was assigned a Secret Service detail in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University last Wednesday.

The increase in security for the high-profile White House figure gives an insight into the concern for the safety of public figures connected to the Trump administration, given Kirk’s close connection with numerous individuals in the administration.

The move comes as Congress is currently considering a $58 million increase in funding to provide additional security to government officials in the executive and judicial branches.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!