Karmelo Anthony’s spokesperson calls for unity ‘in the fight against White supremacy’ after first-degree murder indictment

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:20 PM – Thursday, June 26, 2025

A spokesperson for Karmelo Anthony, the now 18-year-old who admitted to fatally stabbing student Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet, has asked people to stand with them “in the fight against White supremacy.”

Dominique Alexander, the founder and president of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), took to X to announce that “the legal process will move forward toward trial.”

“This case involves multiple minors and sensitive details that I cannot and will not speak about publicly,” he said. “That is why, from the beginning, I have refused to let this be tried in the court of public opinion.” Advertisement

He then continued by speaking directly to those who he says have “targeted” Anthony.

“To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself – you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down.” “This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized and politicized. My involvement – like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one.”

Alexander concluded by asking Anthony’s supporters for prayers, to support due process, and to “stand with us in the fight against White supremacy.”

Anthony was indicted by a grand jury with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, requested Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath his school’s pop-up tent during a rain delay — and Anthony refused, according to the arrest report.

Anthony then unzipped a bag, reached inside, and told Metcalf: “Touch me and see what happens,” a witness told police. According to authorities, Metcalf then “grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter, raced to Austin’s rescue, but he was unable to save him.

“I put my hand on [his chest], tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked into his eyes. I just saw his soul leave. And it took my soul, too,” Hunter told Fox News in an emotional interview the following day.

Anthony also attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly arrested.

“I’m not alleged, I did it,” Anthony confessed to police as he was being taken into custody, according to the arrest report. “I was protecting myself,” Anthony told cops. “He put his hands on me.”

Last week, the Frisco Independent School District released video footage of the incident. The video, recorded on a fixed camera at David Kuykendall Stadium, did not show any fighting, pushing or physical altercation between the boys prior to the attack.

