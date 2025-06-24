Karmelo Anthony, teen accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf, indicted with first-degree murder

(L) Austin Metcalf. (Photo via: Jeff Metcalf) / (R) Karmelo Anthony. (Photo via: Collin County Jail)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:09 PM – Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Karmelo Anthony, the now 18-year-old who admitted to fatally stabbing student Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet, has been indicted by a grand jury with first-degree murder.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a press release Tuesday that his team worked to present evidence to the grand jury for weeks.

“We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core,” Willis said. “But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves.” Advertisement

He went on to acknowledge Metcalf’s family, asking the community to “keep them in your thoughts — and if you’re willing, in your prayers as well.”

“Just that I am glad this process is moving forward, and I look ahead to the trial now,” said Metcalf’s father, Jeff.

Following the indictment, Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, released a video statement.

“Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court,” said Howard. “Because it’s only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done,” Howard continued. “We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Carmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense.”

The stabbing occurred when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, requested Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath his school’s pop-up tent during a rain delay — and Anthony refused, according to the arrest report.

Anthony then unzipped a bag, reached inside, and told Metcalf: “Touch me and see what happens,” a witness told police. According to authorities, Metcalf then “grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter, raced to Austin’s rescue, but he was unable to save him.

“I put my hand on [his chest], tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked into his eyes. I just saw his soul leave. And it took my soul, too,” Hunter told Fox News in an emotional interview the following day.

Anthony also attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly arrested.

“I’m not alleged, I did it,” Anthony confessed to police as he was being taken into custody, according to the arrest report. “I was protecting myself,” Anthony told cops. “He put his hands on me.”

Last week, the Frisco Independent School District released video footage of the incident. The video, recorded on a fixed camera at David Kuykendall Stadium, did not show any fighting, pushing or physical altercation between the boys prior to the attack.

