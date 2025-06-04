Karine Jean-Pierre leaves Democrat Party, announces new book recounting Biden’s ‘broken’ White House

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at the daily news briefing at the White House on July 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:44 AM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre, former press secretary under the previous Biden administration, announced her official departure from the Democrat Party, adding that she will soon release a new book chronicling her experiences within what she describes as Joe Biden’s “broken” administration.

Jean-Pierre’s new book “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” showcases her fresh outlook as an Independent, while promoting itself as a “groundbreaking, revelatory assessment of America’s broken two-party system.”

Jean-Pierre served in Biden’s White House for two years and eight months, and she also served as the regional political director for former President Barack Obama.

“Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States,” Jean-Pierre told the Associated Press. “At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

Jean-Pierre explained her decision to write the book in an Instagram story, stating: “What I have decided to do, and I really have thought long and hard about this, is to follow my own compass. That’s what I’ve done and that’s what this book does.”

“The way that I see moving forward in this space that we’re in right now is if you are willing to stand side-by-side with me, regardless of how you identify politically, and as long as you respect the communities that I belong to, and vulnerable communities that I respect, I will be there with you, I will move forward with you,” she continued.

Additionally, as the first Black homosexual woman to hold the position of White House press secretary, she vowed to reveal “the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

“She presents clear arguments and provocative evidence as an insider about the importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation that has been rampant in recent elections and provides passionate insight for moving forward,” the book announcement read.

