Karine Jean-Pierre appears for Biden autopen and health decline cover-up investigation

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:35 PM – Friday, September 12, 2025

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had arrived at Capitol Hill to be questioned about the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, marked by his aides’ heavy use of the autopen device.

Jean-Pierre declined to speak to reporters before the interview on Friday.

The former press secretary recently released a memoir chronicling her two years working for the “broken” Biden White House, and providing context after the longtime Democrat became an Independent.

“We intentionally wanted Jean-Pierre to be one of the last people we bring in,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told reporters. “We believe that she’s written some things in the book that are gonna be of interest to our entire investigation.”

He also mentioned plans to ask Biden’s former Vice President Kamala Harris about the claims in her recently published book that it was “recklessness” to prop Biden up for a second presidential term. The memoir, “107 Days,” detailed her experience succeeding him after he suddenly dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Questioning will also focus on the purported abuse of the autopen for signing thousands of acts of clemency, including members of Biden’s family. Investigators allege that Biden was unaware of the pardons granted on his behalf in the last two months of his single term, having had no contemporaneous records to indicate Biden was even present at the four meetings held discussing clemency in that time frame.

Jean-Pierre denied suggestions that Biden’s mental and physical health were declining while he was in office, telling members of the press during Biden’s last year as president that he “doesn’t need a cognitive test.”

Biden’s White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, was among those subpoenaed to face the committee’s questioning, but he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to decline to comment.

The most recent Biden administration official to appear for the probe was Andrew Bates, former White House Spokesman, who frequently downplayed signs of decline from the president at the time. He used his appearance before the committee to criticize President Donald Trump, claiming he wasted taxpayer dollars investigating Biden — “an honorable man under whom the economy performed far better than it is today.”

