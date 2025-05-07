Kari Lake: Voice Of America To Partner With OAN 

Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:50 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Kari Lake, who now serves as the senior adviser at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), has stated that Voice of America (VOA) will be partnering with One America News (OAN).

Lake explained that the partnership will allow OAN to provide news feed services to USAGM networks, including the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Radio Martí, and VOA.

“This is an enormous benefit to the American taxpayer, who is the sole-source of funding for USAGM’s news outlets, which broadcast only to international audiences,” Lake said.

“I do not have editorial control over the content of VOA and OCB programming, but I can ensure our outlets have reliable and credible options as they work to craft their reporting and news programs,” Lake said.

Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Lake, a Trump ally and vocal opponent of the liberal “echo-chamber” that is the mainstream media, has prompted concerns for leftists and liberals who now say that they fear for the future of VOA and other U.S. taxpayer-funded foreign broadcasters.

Some left-wing commentators have claimed that networks will avoid reporting on topics considered controversial when it comes to Trump.

Nonetheless, conservative commentators have responded to those fears by highlighting how the same mainstream media sources that progressives uplift have historically hidden Democrats’ downfalls, such as former President Biden’s senility and cognitive decline.

Lake, who previously ran gubernatorial campaigns in the state of Arizona and the United States Senate, has reportedly worked to reduce the amount of VOA’s budget and expenditures as part of Trump’s larger aim to reduce federal spending.

“Every day I look for ways to save American taxpayers money,” she said. “Bringing in OAN as a video/news source does both.”

