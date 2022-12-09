Kari Lake files lawsuit over election results

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:02 PM PT – Friday, December 9, 2022

Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs and the Maricopa County election officials over election handling.

The Republican claims the midterm election was mishandled in favor of her opponent. Her lawyers claim that the number of illegal votes cast in the general election greatly exceeded the number of votes that she lost by.

In the lawsuit, it says that evidence was gathered from witnesses that show “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County.”

This was in addition to several tabulation machine issues at some voting centers. Some machines were not reading some ballots that were cast.

Lake claims that these issues led to a “domino chain” of confusion and delays at polling sites. This had caused thousands of voters to leave the polls without voting due to the long wait times and issues arising.

Lake’s lawyers attest that Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials actively participated in “unconstitutional government censorship operations” where they removed some posts from social media using an “election misinformation reporting portal.”

Hobbs’ office released a statement saying that the lawsuit was “baseless” and that Lake was only looking for attention.