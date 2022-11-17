Kari Lake assembles legal team to explore Ariz. voting issues

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, waves to the media as she walks into a voting precinct to vote with her family on Election Day in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

UPDATED 11:59 AM PT – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has announced that she will not concede the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In a video address on Thursday, Lake maintained that she is still in the fight.

This comes after the Associated Press called the race in favor of Hobbs on Monday.

The Trump-endorsed Republican said that this past week has confirmed everything she has been saying about the elections in Arizona.

“When we called for Katie Hobbs to recuse herself, they ridiculed us… turns out, we were right,” Lake stated. “The Fox was guarding the hen house and because of that, voters have been disenfranchised.”

Lake continued to explain that polling stations had problems with tabulating machines and printers on election day.

The Republican announced that she has assembled a great legal team to “right these wrongs.”