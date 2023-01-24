Kari Lake: 40k ballots illegally counted in gov. election

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona Kari Lake speaks to supporters during a campaign event at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:22 PM PT – Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has shared a state Senate testimony which revealed that thousands of ballots were illegally counted in the recent election.

Lake took to Twitter on Tuesday, stating that 10-percent of ballot signatures had been reviewed as part of a probe by the Arizona state Senate into last year’s gubernatorial elections.

She said that more than 40,000 ballots were counted illegally, which in turn potentially altered the outcome of the election.

Democrat candidate and then Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) was proclaimed the winner and governor-elect, despite mounting challenges toward the outcome of the election.

Lake also shared a segment of Joe Rogan’s podcast where he discussed the corrupt elections in Arizona.

Lake stated that Arizona officials sabotaged last year’s election day in the state, with one-quarter of a million voting attempts having failed due to various ‘technical difficulties.’

She pointed out that 75-percent of votes on election day were cast for her but that thousands weren’t counted.