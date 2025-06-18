Karen Read found ‘not guilty’ of second-degree murder, manslaughter

August 9: Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior Court for a hearing to dismiss murder charges against her. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:42 PM – Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Karen Read has been found not guilty of second degree-murder and manslaughter in relation to the death of her police officer boyfriend.

A Massachusetts jury found Read not guilty of the most serious charges, but still guilty on a lesser DUI charge — related to the 2022 death of her Boston-based police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Read was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Advertisement

Prosecutors previously alleged that Read killed O’Keefe after backing into him with her SUV in a drunken rage and leaving him to die in the snow, after a night out drinking with his cop friends in January 2022.

Her defense, however, argued that Read had been clearly framed by his police colleagues, who maintained that they assaulted O’Keefe, let a dog attack him, threw him in the snow, and then later purposefully botched the investigation.

The case ended nearly a year after her first trial ended in a hung jury. Cheers and chants of “Karen is Free!” could be heard from outside the courthouse following the verdict.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!