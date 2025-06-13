Kanye West attends Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial to support disgraced rapper: ‘FREE PUFF’

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:35 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025

Rapper Ye Ye—previously known as Ye and, prior to that, as Kanye West—made an appearance at the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs on Friday, offering his support to the disgraced music mogul.

Ye Ye, wearing all-white denim, reportedly spent a total of 40 minutes in the Manhattan federal court sitting area, although he was not allowed into the actual courtroom, and he left after watching the trial on a video monitor in a separate room.

Ye Ye was not allowed into the main courtroom as he was not included on Combs’ list of family and friends, which is required to be submitted in advance.

A reporter later asked Ye Ye if he was there to support Combs, to which he quickly nodded “yes.”

He was accompanied by Combs’ son, King Combs, and the two were seen leaving the trial together as they are now reportedly working on music together, according to CNN.

Ye Ye has been a vocal supporter of Combs since he was initially arrested, previously writing “FREE PUFF” in a February X post.

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N****S AND B****ES IS P***Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S**T,” Ye Ye said at the time.

During Friday’s trial, a woman identified only as “Jane” finished six days of testimony, alleging that during her relationship with Combs, which began in 2021, she frequently was coerced into “days long” sexual marathons with male prostitutes — while he watched from the side.

Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

He is being accused of utilizing his music mogul status and fortune to coerce women into unwanted sexual exchanges over long periods of time, fueled by drugs that they would either freely accept or unknowingly consume via alcoholic beverages that were discreetly spiked.

These controversial sex sessions were known as “freak offs.”

Additional media reports have described a pattern of Combs orchestrating “White Parties” and “freak offs,” among other events, where guests were allegedly given drugged drinks to facilitate coerced sex.

