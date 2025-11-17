Kansas: Illegal alien trucker with alleged terrorist group ties arrested after being released into U.S. during Biden admin

Uzbekistan national Akhror Bozorov – via DHS

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:11 PM – Monday, November 17, 2025

A criminal illegal alien wanted in his home country of Uzbekistan for having ties to a terror group was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier this month after being released into the United States under the Biden administration.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed these details in a Monday press release this week.

Earlier this month, ICE arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov, a national of Uzbekistan who entered the U.S. illegally via the southern border in 2023. He was apprehended by Border Patrol at the time of entry but was still released into the country under the Biden administration’s policies, later receiving work authorization in January last year.

Uzbekistan issued an arrest warrant for Bozorov in 2022, accusing him of belonging to a terrorist organization, distributing jihad propaganda online, and recruiting for the jihad movement. Bozorov was working as a commercial truck driver when he was arrested in Kansas on November 9th.

Bozorov had been issued a non-domiciled commercial drivers license (CDL) by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) after being released by the Biden administration.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov—a wanted terrorist—RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways,” stated DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and [DHS] Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats,” she added.

Bozorov is the latest illegal alien to be arrested possessing a CDL.

Noem announced in October that “Operation Midway Blitz” had, so far, resulted in the arrest of 146 illegal alien truck drivers. Noem and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons have also publicly stated that illegals with CDLs “overwhelmingly” originate from California, Illinois, and New York. This assessment stems from federal audits and enforcement operations.

As of late, illegal alien truck drivers have been at fault for numerous accidents that resulted in the deaths of Americans. One of the latest incidents involve 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal immigrant from India, accused of causing an October semi-truck crash — resulting in the deaths of three Americans in Southern California.

“Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs. And yet, sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses. The Trump administration is ending the chaos,” Secretary Noem stated in October. “Thanks to President Trump, Operation Midway Blitz has already removed over 140 illegal alien truck drivers in Indiana. The brave men and women of ICE and the Indiana State Police are working nonstop to get criminal illegal aliens out of our communities and off our roads.”

