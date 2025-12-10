Kamala Harris: ‘There will be a marble bust of me… I am a historic figure’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Wiltern Theatre on September 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:15 AM – Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris believes that she is a “historic figure” who will have a bust of herself in the Capitol building.

She shared this feeling during an interview on Tuesday with The New York Times about her upcoming autobiography, “107 Days,” which focuses on her very short presidential campaign in 2024 after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

The interview was titled, “Kamala Harris Isn’t Ready to Be Written Off.”

“I understand the focus on ’28 and all that,” she told the outlet, referring to the 2028 election. “But there will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any Vice President of the United States ever was.” Regarding her promotional tour for her book, she said, “Thousands of people are coming to hear my voice. Thousands and thousands. Every place we’ve gone has been sold out.” Advertisement

In the interview, Harris referenced a tradition of commissioning busts of vice presidents after they exit office. The Vice Presidential Bust Collection began in the late 1800s with President Thomas Jefferson being the first to receive a carving, and former Vice President Al Gore having the most recent effigy. The marble busts are located in the gallery of the Senate Chamber and the second-floor corridor of the Senate Wing, and one is displayed in the vice president’s formal office.

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence are currently awaiting their installations alongside Harris.

Harris, the most recent failed presidential candidate, also said that she disagrees with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s take that the United States is “not ready” for a female president.

In a November interview, Obama shut down the notion that she would run for president in the next election.

“Don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not,” she explained. “You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, safely, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also pushed back on the former first lady in November, saying, “The fact is, I’ve heard every excuse in the book, like, ‘I’m not sure a woman could be commander in chief.’ Well, why not?” “I do believe the country is ready,” Harris said on Tuesday, when asked about the prospect of a woman president. In the summer, When Harris first spoke about her book on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” she said, “I don’t want to go back in the system,” Harris said. “I think it’s broken…” In a BBC interview in October, she seemed to change her tune, hinting at another presidential bid: “I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

This summer, Harris has denied rumors that she would run for Governor of California in the already crowded race in her home state. She has expressed optimism in her place in history despite uncertainty about her political future.

