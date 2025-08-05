Kamala Harris mocked by Dems after complaining the ‘system is broken’: ‘Her whole career has been the system’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:54 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Former vice president and failed 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris was mocked by Democrat influencers after claiming that she believes the political system is “broken,” despite spending her entire career in public office.

Harris made an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last week after announcing her new book titled “107 Days,” which detailed her time on the campaign trail as the Democrat presidential appointee.

In the interview, Harris spoke about her decision to forego a run for California governor, explaining: “Just for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken.” Advertisement

“I believe, and I always believed, that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles. And I think right now that, they’re not as strong as they need to be,” she continued, seemingly deflecting all blame for the 2024 election results on American voters. “And I just don’t want to for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I want to, I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people. And I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote,” Harris added.

Sports and cultural commentator Stephen A. Smith recently spoke with talk show host Charlamagne tha God, where the two mocked Harris’s recent comments.

“I personally believe there’s no way in hell she’s going to win the presidency in 2028. I don’t think that she’s going to be the candidate. I think her time – she had a chance at that. It didn’t get done and that’s where I’m at with it. What about you?” Smith stated. “Kamala is a friend, man. I’ve been supporting Kamala for a long time,” Charlamagne responded. “But I can’t sit here and say I disagree with you. I think that she should do whatever it is that she wants to do, but when I heard her say that, you know, ‘The system is broken’ and she wants to take a step back from the system – her whole career has been the system.” “It made no sense!” Smith shot back. “You’ve been there practically all your life. You’ve been an attorney, a state attorney general. You’ve been a prosecutor. You’ve been a senator. You’ve been a vice president. My God, you’ve been a part of it. And now you’re saying it’s broken? That means you couldn’t do but so much to fix it when you was in it.” “The system was broken long before Donald Trump, you know, got into office,” Charlamagne added. “I just don’t see how now, you know, she’s going to take a step back away from the system.”

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) appeared thankful for Harris’s decision to take a step back from public office, as it gives her more time to appear in front of the committee for questioning relating to the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline.

“I think that that’s another great thing about Kamala Harris not running for governor – she’s gonna have more time to come before the House Oversight Committee and testify about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline,” Comer stated last week. “So I think that the odds of Kamala Harris getting a subpoena are very high.”

Additionally, Harris’s support from Democrat voters has nose-dived in recent months, according to polling data by RacetotheWH.

Harris is polling at around 21% support by Democrat voters for the 2028 Democrat presidential primary, marking a nearly 14% decrease since the beginning of the year, when she previously held around 34% support.

