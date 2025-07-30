Kamala Harris: I am not running for Calif. Governor, but will help elect Democrats across the nation

Kamala Harris campaigns for Los Angeles mayoral candidate, U.S. Rep.Karen Bass (D-CA) and other state Democrats at a rally at UCLA on the eve of Election Day on November 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:38 PM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Kamala Harris, former vice president under President Joe Biden and the unsuccessful Democrat nominee in the 2024 presidential election, has announced her decision not to pursue a gubernatorial bid in California.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Democrat VP made the surprising announcement, emphasizing that her duties will only continue outside the realm of elected office, at least for the time being.

“After deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” the former vice president said in a statement. Advertisement

Harris, who previously served as California’s attorney general and as a U.S. senator, offered limited details about her future plans, but promised to share more “in the months ahead”.

“For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office,” she said, leaving the door open for a future bid. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Prior to announcing that she is not running to lead the Golden State, early polling suggested that she was the top choice for California Democrats to replace current Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

Currently in the race on the Democrat side is Xavier Becerra, a former attorney general of California who served with Harris in Biden’s cabinet as the secretary of health and human services; Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Democrat mayor of Los Angeles; and the state’s lieutenant governor, Eleni Kounalakis. Former Representative Katie Porter is also in the race — announcing her candidacy on March 11, 2025.

On the Republican side, the candidates in the California gubernatorial race includes Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

