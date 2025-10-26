Kamala Harris hints at future presidential run, labels Trump a ‘tyrant’: ‘I am not done’

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Wiltern Theatre on September 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:33 AM – Sunday, October 26, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that she is considering a third attempt to run for president, following two unsuccessful presidential campaigns.

In her first UK interview since her 2024 election defeat, Harris proclaimed that she is confident there will be a woman in the White House during her lifetime.

In the BBC interview, Harris was directly asked if the first female president could be her, to which she responded, “Possibly.”

“I am not done,” she continued. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

Harris went on to note that she has not yet decided whether to run in the 2028 elections, while dismissing polling data that reveals she is not the frontrunner among the crowded list of potential Democratic candidates.

“If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she stated.

Additionally, Harris slammed President Donald Trump, stating that he rules like a “tyrant.”

“He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice — and he has done exactly that,” she stated.

“There are many who have capitulated since day one,” Harris added. “They want to be next to power, to have a merger approved, or to avoid an investigation.”

Meanwhile, the White House responded, mocking Harris for her “landslide” loss in the 2024 presidential election in which she was not able to secure a single swing state.

“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint,” stated White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. “The American people don’t care about her absurd lies. Or maybe she did take the hint, and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications.”

Harris first ran for president in 2019 while serving as a California senator, ultimately deciding to drop out of the race just two months before voting and caucusing began.

A critical blow to Harris’s campaign came during a famous 2019 debate moment against then Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in a Democrat presidential primary debate.

During the debate, Gabbard fiercely challenged Harris’s record as a California prosecutor, setting off roaring applause from the audience.

“Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard stated, leaving Harris stunned.

Harris’s 2024 race was born out of the obvious mental decline of then-President Joe Biden, who dropped out after his disastrous debate performance against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in June of 2024.

Immediately after the debate, Biden refused to drop his reelection campaign despite public dissent from party leaders, including former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), before succumbing to party pressure.

When asked whether Harris believes she would have won if Biden had dropped out of the race, she stated, “It’s unknowable.”

It is currently unclear whether Harris will run for president in 2028, although she will have to overcome a crowded list of candidates to win the nomination, whereas in 2024, she was given the nomination by party leaders without winning any primaries.

