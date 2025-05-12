Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s Oldest Granddaughter, Turns 18 

Daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:24 PM – Monday, May 12, 2025

The Trump family extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, in celebration of her 18th birthday on Monday.

She is the oldest of Donald Trump Jr.’s five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Kai also has four siblings: Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia.

Kai made her public debut as an eloquent, bright-eyed 17-year-old at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Wisconsin, where she honored her grandfather in a light-hearted and endearing speech.

“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa,” she said of President Trump at the time. “He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school.” “When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head. And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him I’m a Trump, too,” she added.

Kai is currently a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, and she plans to attend the University of Miami — committing to join the college women’s golf team.

Last year, she also started a YouTube channel that now has around 1.4 million subscribers, posting glimpses into her daily life — including sneak peeks into the White House, golf tournaments, F1 racing, and UFC events.

