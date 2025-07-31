Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis as tour ends

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy’s 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

4:45 PM – Thursday, July 31, 2025

On the heels of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” Justin Timberlake has shared with fans that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Thursday on Instagram, the music star reflected on his two year long tour. In his post, he announced that he had been diagnosed with the illness.

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” Timberlake wrote. Advertisement

Lyme disease a bacterial infection caused by the bite of infected blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, which carry the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi from other animals. The disease causes a rash that can appear in a bull’s-eye pattern, flu-like symptoms, joint pain and weakness in one’s limbs. If left untreated, the disease can also spread to the heart, joints, and nervous system.

It is generally not considered to be permanent in most cases, but Lyme disease can develop into a condition that’s resistant to the appropriate antibiotic treatments called Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS), also known as “chronic Lyme disease,” according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

For Timberlake, the affliction meant “massive amounts of nerve pain” and “crazy fatigue or sickness” while onstage.

This announcement followed a wave of criticism from the “SexyBack” singer’s fans, who seemed to have picked up on his lack of energy during the European leg of the tour. Fans complained that the audience had sung more than Timberlake had at his show and demanded refunds for their tickets.

“This concert could have been an email,” one commenter said online.

These negative reviews now have context from Timberlake’s Instagram announcement. He explained that his unfortunate diagnosis forced him to consider ending the tour to focus on his health.

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling, he maintained. “I’m so glad I kept going.”

The singer seemingly has no regrets for continuing the long, exhausting tour.

“Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself, but I know have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget,” he said.

Fans and fellow musicians have come out in droves in support of Timberlake following his social media post.

“Rooting for your healing familia, massive of you to forge ahead in the midst of it all for the love of the music and your audience,” the R&B singer Miguel wrote. “Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected,” Timberlake concluded. “I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!