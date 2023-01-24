Justin Bieber sells music catalog for $200 million

Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2015 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 4:22 PM PT – Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Popstar Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog. The $200 million deal with Hipgnosis included the rights to the singer’s publishing and artist royalties from his song discography.

This mega deal followed the footsteps of Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, and many other artists who have recently sold their music catalogs. However, the Canadian’s deal is the largest of any artists from his generation.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital is a $1 billion venture between financial giant Blackstone and the British Hipgnosis Song Management. Prior to this deal, the company had just recently struck deals with other A-listers, Shakira and Justin Timberlake.

The 28-year-old is among one of the best-selling artists of all time. He has had 26 top 10s, including eight number one hits. His album sales have generated 28 million equivalent album units in the United States. 13.2 million of those sales are in traditional album sales. Ten of his songs have each passed one billion streams.