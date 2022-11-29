Justices hear oral arguments in two corruption cases related to fmr Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Eric Adams, hold a joint news conference in Brooklyn where the two leaders spoke on the rising rates of gun violence across the city on July 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:01 PM PT – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Supreme Court has taken on two corruption cases related to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday, the Justices heard oral arguments about whether prosecutors overstepped in the two incidents that happened under the Democrats watch.

One case centered around whether or not part of the conviction of his ex-aide, Joe Percoco, on bribery charges should be overturned. Percoco was Cuomo’s campaign manager at the time he took a $35,000 bribe from a developer, for which he was convicted.

The other case revolves around a real-estate developer who attempted to rig the bidding process for a major contract related to Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion redevelopment program.

A ruling will be handed down within the next few months.