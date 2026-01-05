Jury selection begins in trial of former Uvalde school officer

Law enforcement stand watch near a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24, 2022 during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2023 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:45 PM – Monday, January 5, 2026

The first trial connected to the tragic 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting begins this week.

On Monday, jury selection began at a Texas courthouse in the trial of former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales. This comes nearly four years after the attack that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

Around 450 people went through the jury selection process, with about 100 people dismissed quickly after stating they’ve already formed opinions on what the verdict should be.

Special Prosecutor Bill Turner told potential jurors they would need to consider whether or not the inaction of Gonzales proved harmful.

“If there is a duty to act and you fail to act, that’s child endangerment,” he said.

Some individuals who were removed from the juror pool said that more officers should face trial for the massacre. Meanwhile, a teacher stated that she would have risked her own life by throwing herself in front of her students to protect them.

Gonzales faces 29 counts of child endangerment and abandonment for his role in the law enforcement response that day, one for each of the 19 fourth-graders who died in the shooting and 10 students who survived in classroom 112.

He was one of the first of 400 officers to respond to the scene. However, despite knowing the shooters location, having time to respond and being trained to handle active shooters, it took 77 minutes for law enforcement to mount a counter-assault that would kill the 18-year-old gunman.

Gonzales and Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo – the on-site commander on the day of the shooting – are the only two officers charged in connection with the shooting.

Arredondo has been charged with 10 felony counts for allegedly endangering the 10 survivors by delaying the law enforcement response and not following active shooter protocols.

Arredondo’s trial has been delayed indefinitely due to a legal dispute involving crucial witness testimony. Additionally, Arredondo and his defense team have been pursuing a change of venue to move his trial out of Uvalde County.

Gonzales’s trial was moved from Uvalde County to Nueces County late last year.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Gonzales could face up to 58 years behind bars.

