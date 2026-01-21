Jury finds fmr Uvalde police officer not guilty of child endangerment or abandonment charges

A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24,2022 during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on January 05, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas. The first trial over law enforcement’s delayed response to the Uvalde school shooting began today with former Uvalde schools officer Adrian Gonzales standing trial in Corpus Christi. Gonzales faces 29 counts of child endangerment. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:30 PM –Wednesday, January 21, 2026

A Texas jury has found Adrian Gonzales, the former Uvalde school police officer accused of failing to confront the school shooter at Robb Elementary School in May 2022, not guilty.

On Wednesday, after seven hours of deliberation, the jury found Gonzales not guilty on 29 counts of child endangerment or abandonment charges, one count for every individual that died during the school shooting.

During the trial, the defense argued that Gonzales was being made a scapegoat for systemic failures that day and that he did the best he could with the information available to him at the time of the attack.

The prosecution called 35 witnesses and sought to prove to the jury that he knew about Salvador Ramos, the gunman who fatally shot 29 students and two teachers, and should therefore be found guilty. Ramos was inside Robb Elementary School for 1 hour and 14 minutes before he was fatally shot.

Gonzales is the first person to be tried in connection with Texas’s deadliest school shooting.

Former Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo has also been criminally charged in relation to the shooting. He is currently awaiting trial.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!