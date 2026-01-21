Jury finds fmr Uvalde police officer not guilty of child endangerment or abandonment charges

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
7:30 PM –Wednesday, January 21, 2026
A Texas jury has found Adrian Gonzales, the former Uvalde school police officer accused of failing to confront the school shooter at Robb Elementary School in May 2022, not guilty.
On Wednesday, after seven hours of deliberation, the jury found Gonzales not guilty on 29 counts of child endangerment or abandonment charges, one count for every individual that died during the school shooting.
During the trial, the defense argued that Gonzales was being made a scapegoat for systemic failures that day and that he did the best he could with the information available to him at the time of the attack.
The prosecution called 35 witnesses and sought to prove to the jury that he knew about Salvador Ramos, the gunman who fatally shot 29 students and two teachers, and should therefore be found guilty. Ramos was inside Robb Elementary School for 1 hour and 14 minutes before he was fatally shot.
Gonzales is the first person to be tried in connection with Texas’s deadliest school shooting.
Former Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo has also been criminally charged in relation to the shooting. He is currently awaiting trial.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts
What do YOU think? Click here to jump to the comments!
Sponsored Content Below