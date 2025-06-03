Julie Stauch, Buttigieg’s 2020 Iowa political director, announces gubernatorial bid

(Photo via: Julie Stauch bid website)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:07 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Julie Stauch, the Iowa political director of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, has announced that she will be running for state governor.

On Tuesday, Stauch (D-Iowa) made the announcement on her campaign website, where she also posted a cover letter and resume showcasing her experience.

Stauch highlighted her role as chief public affairs officer and vice president of governmental affairs of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

“Iowans are disgusted with our elected leaders, and we want change. We are done with the destruction created by a Governor and Legislators who are destroying every aspect of our state, playing childish games with people’s lives. We value our water, our soil, our children’s futures, our schools, our communities, and our County Governments. We need leaders who embrace those values. I am one of those leaders,” Staunch said in a statement.

The Democrat primary contest so far is between Stauch and Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who launched his bid last month.

Stauch is the latest candidate to enter the state’s governor’s race, following Governor Kim Reynolds’ (R-Iowa.) announcement last month that she would not run for reelection. In addition to Sand, Republican Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) and former Iowa state Representative Brad Sherman (R-Iowa) are also running.

