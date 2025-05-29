Judge temporarily halts Trump Admin’s attempt to bar international students at Harvard

Graduates gather before the start of the commencement ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump is furious at Harvard for rejecting his administration’s push for oversight on admissions and hiring, amid the president’s claims the school is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and “woke” liberal ideology. (Photo by RICK FRIEDMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A U.S. District Court Judge has halted the Trump administration’s move to stop Harvard University from enrolling international students in the school.

Judge Allison Burroughs, who is an Obama appointed judge, issued a preliminary injunction Thursday morning as Harvard University lawyers battled the Trump administration inside a Boston federal courtroom over its attempt to stop the Ivy league school from admitting international students.

“I want to maintain the status quo,” in allowing the school to resume accepting foreign students and visa holders, Burroughs said, according to CNN. Advertisement

“It doesn’t need to be draconian, but I want to make sure it’s worded in such a way that nothing changes,” she further stated.

At Thursday’s hearing, Burroughs said the block on the Trump administration would stand as of now.

In the school’s lawsuit, it stated that the revocation of the school’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program would affect over 7,000 visa holders.

Just hours before the courtroom battle took place, the Trump administration filed a legal notice giving the university 30 days to make its case to remain eligible to enroll international students through the Student and Exchange Visitor’s Program.

Trump also stated on Wednesday that Harvard should cut its international students by half to make the school “great again,” which would top it at 15% instead of the current 27.2% on the books.

"We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, [but] they can't get in because we have foreign students there," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday. Meanwhile, the 47th president has also threatened to cut over $3 billion in federal grants if it does not cooperate with a list of demands to crack down on campus antisemitism, while discussing the idea of shifting the money to trade schools instead. Harvard's legal team said in the courtroom that international students are "terrified" and are "facing real harm in real time."

