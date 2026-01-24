Judge sets Sept. 8 date for jury selection in Luigi Mangione’s federal murder trial

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during an evidence suppression hearing in the murder case of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on December 18, 2025. (Photo by Curtis Means / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The jury selection for accused assassin Luigi Mangione’s federal trial is set to begin on September 8th.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett released the date for the selection on Friday.

The date of the trial itself will differ depending on whether the judge considers the death penalty as a possible sentence. Without consideration of the death penalty — a non-capital case — the trial will begin on October 13th, but with the death penalty — a capital case — it will not begin until January 11, 2027.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges after he was accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024. After a 5-day manhunt, he was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, eating a McMuffin and a hash brown.

His federal counts include using a firearm to commit murder, interstate stalking resulting in death and discharging a firearm with a silencer. His state charges are second-degree murder, though his first-degree terrorism charges were dropped in September.

Garnett will also weigh whether Mangione’s backpack was lawfully seized and searched upon his arrest at the McDonald’s establishment. Federal prosecutors argue that any evidence found in the Altoona Police Department’s search of the alleged killer’s bag should be deemed admissible.

One of Mangione’s defense attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, challenged whether or not the police department should have obtained a search warrant. He contended that if a weapon was found, the search should have paused for police to pursue a warrant before continuing.

The search gleaned a gun, a silencer and a notebook, which allegedly contained a “manifesto” detailing plans to “wack” a health insurance CEO.

Reportedly, Judge Garnett could decide as soon as Friday, January 30th, on the motions related to the evidence from the search and on her own consideration of the death penalty.

