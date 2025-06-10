Judge rejects Newsom’s request for emergency intervention blocking Trump’s invocation of National Guard

A firework sent by protesters explodes near by the Los Angeles Sheriff Department officers during immigration protest on June 7, 2025 in Paramount, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:38 PM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A federal judge swiftly denied California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request to invoke an emergency intervention to immediately pull back President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

Newsom’s request follows after President Donald Trump federalized the state’s National Guard, sending in 4,000 members along with 700 Marines in an effort to tame the ongoing Los Angeles riots and lootings.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton. Newsom requested the judge to issue an order prohibiting the National Guard from engaging in any law enforcement activities outside of directly protecting federal property.

Newsom requested the emergency ruling by 1 p.m. on Tuesday — with the judge quickly shooting down the request.

“Following President Trump’s doubling down on the militarization of the Los Angeles area through the takeover of 4,000 more California National Guard soldiers and the unlawful deployment of the U.S. Marines, Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta are filing an emergency request for the court to block President Trump and the Department of Defense from expanding the current mission of federalized Cal Guard personnel and Marines. This mission orders soldiers to engage in unlawful civilian law enforcement activities in communities across the region, beyond just guarding federal buildings,” an official California news release stated.

“The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens. Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy. Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President. We ask the court to immediately block these unlawful actions,” Governor Newsom is quoted saying in the release.

The request was part of California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s lawsuit against the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard into Los Angeles, citing “violations of the U.S. Constitution and the President’s Title 10 authority, not only because the takeover occurred without the consent or input of the Governor, as federal law requires, but also because it was unwarranted.”

The release goes on to blame Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations occurring in the Los Angeles area, claiming that they intentionally “engineered them to provoke community backlash.”

“During the course of these operations, ICE officers took actions that inflamed tensions — including the arrest and detainment of children, community advocates, and people without criminal history — and conducted military-style operations that sparked panic in the community. In response, community members began protesting to express opposition to these violent tactics, arrests of innocent people, and the President’s heavy-handed immigration agenda,” the announcement added.

