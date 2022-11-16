Judge orders Trump Nat’l Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify before grand jury

Michael Flynn, former U.S. National Security advisor to former President Trump, speaks at a campaign event for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel on April 21, 2022 at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio. (Photo by Dustin Franz/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:22 AM PT – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

A judge ruled that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a grand jury that is investigating former President Trump’s alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

Judge Charles Roberts from the 12th Circuit Court in Florida, ordered Flynn to make a testimony before the special grand jury on Tuesday, declining Flynn’s order request to put his testifying on hold during his ongoing appeals process.

Investigators are specifically interested in a December 2020 meeting that Flynn had with President Trump and other top advisers. During which Flynn allegedly floated suggestions to overturn the election.

Judge Roberts agreed that Flynn was a “necessary and material witness” which will be deliberated on November 22nd.

“I’ve found the determination made by Judge [Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert] McBurney to be persuasive and the arguments made by the state of Georgia to be persuasive,” said Judge Roberts. “Given the totality of the circumstances, and the specific examples given by Mr. Wuton has persuaded me that Mr. Flynn is a material and necessary witness.”

This statement came after Flynn’s attorneys argued there was an “utter lack of facts” supporting Flynn’s proximity to the case.

Flynn was pardoned by President Trump in 2020, after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI and then-Vice President Mike Pence while serving under the Trump administration in 2017.