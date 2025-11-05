Judge James Boasberg hit with articles of impeachment following ‘Arctic Frost’ probe

(R) U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on June 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (Background) James Boasberg, chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, attends a panel discussion on April 2, 2025. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

5:36 PM – Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Texas GOP Representative Brandon Gill introduced articles of impeachment on Tuesday against Chief Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

This action follows Judge Boasberg’s approval of secretive subpoenas linked to the Biden Justice Department’s “Arctic Frost” probe — a sweeping inquiry that conservative leaders have exposed as a politically driven campaign targeting Trump allies and Republican lawmakers.

Impeachment is a constitutional power of Congress, not a “government service” that can be shut down. The House can introduce, debate, and vote on articles of impeachment at any time, government shutdown or not — since members of Congress and their core constitutional duties are exempt from shutdown rules.

“Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis. He is shamelessly weaponizing his power against his political opponents, including Republican members of Congress who are faithfully serving the American people within their jurisdiction,” Gill told Fox News Digital.

Republican senators recently issued a slew of complaints against the judge this week after it was revealed that he had signed off on subpoenas and gag orders issued as part of the dubious investigation.

Gill‘s (R-Texas) single-article resolution accuses Boasberg of abusing his power by greenlighting nondisclosure orders — commonly known as “gag orders” — that purportedly violated congressional privileges and the separation of powers.

“Proud to stand with @RepBrandonGill in filing Articles of Impeachment against radical activist U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. Judge Boasberg’s role in the Arctic Frost scandal—greenlighting secret subpoenas to spy on GOP members of Congress—demands accountability,” Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) said in response.

The impeachment push arrives just days after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) declassified FBI documents revealing the span of the probe. After being launched in 2021 amid investigations into the January 6, 2021, Capitol protests and related election challenges, the inquiry —overseen by former Special Counsel Jack Smith — issued nearly 200 subpoenas for phone records, donor lists, and communications metadata from Republican figures.

Among the targets are at least eight GOP senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), as well as conservative nonprofits like the America First Policy Institute and individuals such as Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

Critics, including Gill, maintain that Boasberg’s rulings concealed these actions from targets, potentially breaching the Speech or Debate Clause, which shields lawmakers from prosecution for legislative activities.

Boasberg, a 62-year-old Obama appointee from San Francisco who ascended to chief judge of the D.C. District Court in 2023, previously presided over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and handled high-profile cases from the Mueller investigation to January 6th prosecutions. In recent months, he has also sparked outrage by blocking the Trump administration’s deportations of illegal aliens, arguing that it was on “due process” grounds.

The resolution has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, where Republicans hold a slim majority in the divided 119th Congress. A House vote requires only a simple majority for impeachment, but Senate conviction demands a two-thirds supermajority. Nonetheless, the effort signals the GOP’s efforts, hoping to further pursue “deep state” reforms via Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Gill, 31, embodies the brash energy of the 2024 Republican wave that flipped the House. As a former investment banker and son-in-law to right-wing political commentator Dinesh D’Souza, he unseated a Democrat incumbent in Texas’ 26th District with promises to slash federal waste and combat bureaucratic overreach.

Additionally, Grassley, who ignited the firestorm with his October disclosures based on credible whistleblower tips, praised Gill’s action as “a necessary step toward restoring trust in our institutions.” Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) have similarly called for accountability, while conservative commentators like Steve Bannon amplified the news on social media.

Similar to left-wing “Russiagate” defenders, the Arctic Frost probe’s defenders still argue that the investigation had uncovered legitimate leads on potential seditious conspiracy and election interference. However, no charges have resulted from the subpoenaed data against the named lawmakers.

As the resolution inches forward, it exemplifies deepening fissures over surveillance, privilege, and judicial independence in a polarized Washington, D.C.

