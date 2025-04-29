Judge Hannah Dugan Only ‘Temporarily’ Relieved Of Her Duties After Being Arrested By FBI For ‘Shielding Illegal Alien From ICE’

(L) Judge Hannah Dugan (Photo via: Milwaukee County Circuit Court System-gov) / (R-Top) illegal alien Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. (Photo via: Milwaukee Police Department) / (R-Bottom) Dugan being arrested. (Photo via: Department of Justice)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:03 PM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has issued an administrative order stating that Judge Hannah Dugan of the Milwaukee Circuit Court would only be “temporarily relieved of her official duties,” following her arrest by the FBI on Friday for assisting an illegal alien in evading law enforcement.

A criminal complaint accusing Dugan of shielding and protecting the illegal from ICE authorities led to her arrest and charges of obstruction of an official procedure on Friday.

Additionally, the judge was charged with concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest.

“Section 1071 makes it an offense to harbor or conceal any person for whose arrest a warrant or process has been issued, so as to prevent the fugitive’s discovery and arrest, after having notice or knowledge that a warrant or process has been issued for the fugitive’s apprehension,” according to the Department of Justice.

According to the decision issued on Tuesday, Dugan is now just “temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin.”

The injunction will stand “until further order of the court,” the state’s Supreme Court noted.

Since Dugan will not be returning to the court this week, the Wisconsin Court System told Fox News that other judges will handle her caseload.

However, on May 15th, Dugan is still scheduled to return to court to face federal allegations of felony obstruction of a federal agency and a misdemeanor of concealing someone to help them evade arrest.

