Judge grants DOJ request to unseal Maxwell case records

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

6:38 PM – Tuesday, December 9, 2025

A federal judge has ordered the release of grand jury materials in the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidant to the deceased convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

In a 24-page order released on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer granted the Justice Department’s request, complying with The Epstein Files Transparency Act — Congress’ directive to publicly release the government’s files on the wealthy financier.

The decision comes as the Department of Justice (DOJ) is facing a December 19th deadline to provide Epstein-related records to the public through a searchable format.

Last week, a judge in Florida approved the agency’s request to release files from a federal grand jury probe in the two thousands.

A similar request regarding a 2019 sex trafficking case is still pending.

