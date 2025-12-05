Judge grants DOJ request to unseal Epstein grand jury records

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

6:33 PM – Friday, December 5, 2025

A federal judge has granted a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to unseal grand jury records related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, District Judge Rodney Smith ordered the release of material from grand jury investigations from 2005 and 2007.

The judge had previously denied the request but re-visited the decision after President Donald Trump approved a measure that compels the DOJ to release all investigative files in its possession.

The DOJ must publicly release the files by December 19th, excluding any materials presented to the grand juries that considered indictments against Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

