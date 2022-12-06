Judge allows strict Ore. gun law to be enforced

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. A federal judge in Portland, Ore., ruled Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, Dec. 8, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

A Federal Judge rules that Oregon’s strict gun laws can take effect.

Following Tuesday’s decision, Oregonians will no longer be able to purchase ammunition magazines carrying 10 or more rounds. This new law will go into effect starting on Thursday.

In order for someone to be granted a permit allowing them to acquire a firearm, they must successfully complete a safety course and pass a background investigation. The legislation eliminates the so-called Charleston Loophole. It is a loophole in federal law that permits the transfer of weapons to an individual after three days, even if a background check is incomplete. Transfers will not be allowed in Oregon after Thursday until the background investigation is finished.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut did not completely overturn the permit-to-purchase requirement as gun rights activists had hoped. She also denied a temporary restraining order which would have blocked a separate provision requiring a permit to purchase a firearm. However, the State will postpone the permit requirement for 30-days to give state agencies time to fully implement the new registration system.

Local law enforcement officials say that the plan only punishes law abiding citizens and makes the state less safe.