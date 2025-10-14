Johnson slams Senate Dems over shutdown

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The government remains shut down after Congress failed to reach a funding deal 14 days ago. Johnson was joined by Chair of the House Rules Committee Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), House Majority Conference Chair Lisa McClain (R-MI), and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN). (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

11:13 AM – Tuesday, October 14, 2025

House GOP leaders continue to hammer Senate Democrats as the government shutdown enters day 14.

While speaking on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) stated Democrats will have another chance to vote to re-open the government for the American people.

He pointed out that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has supported CR’s 29-out-30 times in the past to avert a government shutdown.

Johnson contends the New York Democrat is now opposing a CR just to appease his far left base and to save his job.

The speaker also notably denounced the Democrat’s counter-proposal for including wasteful spending for international projects.

Johnson also said the House-passed CR is a clean resolution, and if passed, it will allow both sides to negotiate.

