Joe Gruters elected as new RNC chair 

Florida state senator and newly elected RNC Chairman, Joe Gruters, holds a gavel as he gives his acceptance speech during the General Session of the Republican National Committee Summer Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 22, 2025. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:19 PM – Friday, August 22, 2025

Senator Joe Gruters has been elected as the new Republican National Committee (RNC) chair.

On Friday, the party announced that Gruters (R-Fla.) had been elected to succeed Michael Whatley as the next chair of the RNC.

“Today’s election marks an important moment of unity for the Republican National Committee. We are grateful to the members of the RNC for their tireless work in service of our Party. Together, we’re fighting for election integrity and supporting President Trump’s America First agenda,” Whatley and Gruters said in a joint statement. Advertisement “The RNC is united behind President Trump and the MAGA movement, and together we will expand our majorities and deliver victory for the American people in 2026,” they added.

Gruters most recently served as treasurer for the RNC and had previously chaired the Florida GOP.

In July, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that Gruters would have his “Complete and Total Endorsement” while preemptively endorsing Whatley in the North Carolina Senate race.

“MAGA Warrior Joe Gruters, who has been with us from the very beginning, is running to become the next Chairman of the Republican National Committee,” Trump wrote.

