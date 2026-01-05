Joe Biden’s pension set to surpass all fmr U.S. Presidents

Former U.S. President Joe Biden on November 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

6:05 PM – Monday, January 5, 2026

After nearly 50 years in the public eye, former Democrat President Joe Biden has secured a hefty retirement package, drawing a record-breaking $417,000 annually — the largest pension of any U.S. president to date.

According to an analysis by Demian Brady of the National Taxpayer Union Foundation, 83-year-old Biden’s “dual-pension” status allows him to collect more in retirement than the $400,000 salary he earned while sitting in the Oval Office, nearly doubling the payouts seen by his Democrat and Republican predecessors.

“It’s pretty unusual, historically unusual, to have such a large pension amount,” Brady noted in a New York Post interview.

The sizable pension, purportedly propped up by his decades-long political career, is nearly twice what former Democrat President Barack Obama collected in retirement — and it exceeds Biden’s presidential salary by $17,000 annually.

“I would have to say that it’s the largest,” Brady continued, comparing Biden’s pension to other previous presidents.

Brady reiterated that Biden’s Senate and vice-presidential pension — roughly $166,000 annually and capped at 80% of his highest government salary — combined with the $250,000 presidential pension, surpasses that of any ex-president.

“There’s no cap on the rent for that,” Brady added. “So it could be in a high-density area with high rent, and there is no limit on the amount of square footage that’s being rented and funded by taxpayers.”

Biden draws benefits from multiple federal retirement programs, having served as a U.S. Senator, Vice President, and President. The Former Presidents Act of 1958 provides a pension equal to a Cabinet secretary’s salary, which is currently $250,600.

When combined with retirement income from the Civil Service Retirement System — tied to his decades of federal service — his total pension increases significantly.

Biden was also elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, joining before changes to the Senate retirement system slightly reduced benefits for more recently elected members.

Beyond the pension, the General Services Administration’s (GSA) FY 2026 budget request revealed that Biden’s office expenses were significantly higher than his predecessors as well. Biden’s office allowance was set at $727,000, compared to roughly $545,000 for Barack Obama and $542,000 for George W. Bush.

When you add the pension, the staff allowance, and the office rent, the total taxpayer cost for Biden’s first full year of retirement is estimated to exceed $1.5 million, a figure being heavily cited by Republican midterm candidates calling for more fiscal restraint.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!