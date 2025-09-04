Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from forehead

Former U.S. President Joe Biden attends the National Bar Association’s annual convention on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:21 PM –Thursday, September 4, 2025

Former Democrat President Joe Biden has reportedly undergone surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead.

On Thursday, Biden’s spokesperson, Kelly Scully, revealed that he underwent Mohs surgery, a common procedure used to cut away affected skin until no sign of skin cancer remains.

The news was revealed after multiple outlets reported seeing the 82-year-old former president with large gashes on his forehead as he was leaving church in Delaware over Labor Day weekend.

Advertisement

Biden’s wife, Jill, underwent the same procedure in 2023.

This news also comes after the former president announced to the world, in May this year, that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

In their announcement, Biden’s team assured the public that the cancer appeared to be hormone-sensitive — which allows for effective management.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!