Joe Biden to campaign for Rep. Levin in San Diego

President Joe Biden speaks about Social Security, Medicare, and prescription drug costs, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden is adding San Diego to his list of stops before the midterm elections.

With less than a week to go, Biden announced he will join Representative Mike Levin (D-Calif.) in California. The president plans to visit the city of San Diego on Thursday and Friday.

Levin is running for re-election against Republican businessman and former Mayor of San Juan Capistrano, Brian Maryott, in the 49th Congressional District race.

According to a poll released by SurveyUSA on Tuesday, Levin leads over Maryott with 49%. Maryott has 43% of the vote. The remaining 8% is still undecided.

The two candidates have previously competed in the 2018 primary and the 2020 general election. Levin defeated Maryott by roughly 6 points in each contest. However, this year’s contest favors Republicans more than in previous elections. The Democratic majority in the district was cut from 6 points to 3 points as a result of redistricting. With the visit, the Biden administration hopes to be able to turn the tide in the election.

Afterwards, Biden will travel to New Mexico where he will take part in a rally for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). According to a recent poll, she has a 3-point advantage over her opponent Mark Ronchetti.