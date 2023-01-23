Joe Biden named in China email

U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:41 PM PT – Monday, January 23, 2023

46th President Joe Biden has been named in a series of emails from 2017, found in his son Hunter Biden’s laptop, discussing a multi-million-dollar gas deal with China, the DailyMail.com has revealed.

In October 2017, Hunter and his uncle, First Brother Jim Biden, were informed by Louisiana lawyer Robert W. Fenet that he had made a contact for them at the Houston energy firm, Cherniere.

“I confirm I have requested [the contact] to be available for a call from Joe Biden and Hunter Biden on Monday morning,” Fenet wrote.

It’s important to note that Joe Biden had been serving as vice president in the Obama administration during the time the email was sent.

In emails with Fenet, Jim Biden made reference to his family’s participation in the deal, which involved sending millions of tons of liquid natural gas (LNG) from Louisiana to the Chinese state-backed corporation, CEFC Energy.

In a May 2017 email, Hunter’s business associate James Gilliar stated that 10% of the CEFC venture’s stock will be retained “by H for the big guy.”

Another business partner, Tony Bobulinski, and Gilliar would refer to Joe Biden as “the big guy” to avoid referencing the then-vice-president directly in the emails, while Hunter Biden would refer to his father as “the Chairman.” In a text message, Gilliar had said, not to “mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face.”

Joe Biden has dismissed that he discussed his son’s overseas business dealings with Hunter. He claimed that the story is simply “Russian disinformation.”

In December 2019, a computer repairman made a copy of the contents inside the water-damaged laptop forgotten by Hunter Biden and handed it over to the FBI. With Hunter Biden failing to pick up the laptop within 90 days, the item and its contents became the repairman’s property. The story would make its way to the New York Post.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, it was again dismissed by the White House as “Russian disinformation.” Social media platforms and government officials alike, as revealed by the release of The Twitter Files, worked hard to censor the story. As a result, the Hunter Biden Laptop story did not get the large-scale coverage it had expected to receive.

When Republicans took over as House majority during the new session of Congress, they vowed to investigate the claims of corruption committed by the Biden family ahead of the 2024 election. This is in addition to the illegal immigration at the Mexican border and the Biden administration’s handling of COVID-19.