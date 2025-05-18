Joe Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive Form’ Of Prostate Cancer

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to award the Presidential Citizens Medal in the East Room of the White House on January 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:21 PM – Sunday, May 18, 2025

Joe Biden’s personal office has announced that the former president has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

On Sunday, Biden’s personal office released a statement announcing his diagnosis, saying it has spread to his bones.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said. Advertisement “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement continued.

The statement also said that Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

The news came just days after a report stated that a “small nodule” had been discovered in the former president’s prostate during his recent physical exam.

