Jimmy Kimmel announces he would ‘love’ to have Trump on his late-night show: ‘I’ll ask him’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:36 PM – Thursday, October 9, 2025

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he would “love” to have President Donald Trump on his show after his brief suspension.

In a Wednesday Bloomberg interview, Kimmel was asked whether he would invite Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr or President Trump to appear on his show.

Kimmel responded, stating that he would “love to have Trump on the show, for sure,” while noting that he isn’t interested in having Carr on.

“He’s on TV all day, every day. He gives us a lot to use. That’s not how it used to be. You’d occasionally get a video of George Bush walking the wrong way on stage, and you’d make a week out of it, or somebody trips or something like that. But now you see him, you hear him, he’s presenting himself so frequently — it’s more digestible and less digestible at the same time,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel’s show was briefly suspended from the airwaves due to his comments in the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel stated at the time, leading to his suspension.

In Wednesday’s interview, the late-night host claimed that his comments were “intentionally and maliciously” mischaracterized, adding that his conversation with Disney executives—including Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden—was positive at the time of his suspension.

“These are people that I’ve known for a long time, and who I like very much, and we all wanted this to work out best,” Kimmel stated. “First of all, I ruined Dana’s weekend. It was just non-stop phone calls all weekend. But I don’t think the result, which I think turned out to be very positive, would have been as positive if I hadn’t talked to Dana as much as I did, because it helped me think everything through, and it helped me just kind of understand where everyone was coming from. I can sometimes be reactionary, I can sometimes be aggressive, and I can sometimes be unpleasant.”

In response to Kimmel’s comments, Carr suggested that the FCC would take action against ABC and its local affiliates, stating: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

“These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action on Kimmel, or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead,” Carr stated at the time, accusing Kimmel of spreading misinformation

Following Carr’s statement, both Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcast Group, two large corporations that own several local television stations, announced that they were pulling Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely.

Nonetheless, after the brief suspension by ABC, the show returned on September 23rd., and Sinclair resumed airing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” three days later, citing community responsibility and the importance of First Amendment protections in their decision. Nexstar has not yet indicated whether it will follow suit and restore the program.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson responded to Kimmel’s offer to have President Trump on the show, stating: “Reacting to anything Jimmy Kimmel says would require me to watch his show, and I have much more entertaining things to do, like watch paint dry.”

