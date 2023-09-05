Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for the Coronavirus for the second time.

The first lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, released a statement on Monday evening announcing that Jill Biden had tested positive for the virus after feeling mild symptoms.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden was given a COVID-19 test following the first lady’s positive result, and he tested negative.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” Jean-Pierre said. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

This is the second time that Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. She contracted the virus last August while on vacation with the president and their family on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

According to statements from her communications director, Jill has both doses of the vaccine as well as two boosters.

The Bidens were in Live Oakland, Florida, this weekend to view hurricane recovery efforts, and then went to their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach where Jill will remain until she is negative again.

Since President Biden tested negative he still traveled to Philadelphia for Labor Day and now is back at the White House.

The announcement comes as cases for the virus continue to rise again. Many hospitals and schools plan to reinstate masks again.

